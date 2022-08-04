Southern Windwards to be affected by tropical wave tonight and Friday

A tropical wave will begin to affect the island chain tonight into and through Friday. Skies would become increasingly cloudy tonight and some scattered light to moderate showers are forecast.

Model guidance suggests that most of the activity associated with this wave will be concentrated further south(Trinidad).

Relatively fair conditions are anticipated during early Saturday but this could be interrupted by sporadic pockets of showers during the afternoon as unstable conditions cross our islands. A few passing showers are also expected early Sunday.

Strong(~40km/h) east north easterly trades will move across the islands tonight and along Friday. Wind speeds may slacken(10-20km/h) and become east south-easterly to easterly from Saturday.

Seas are slight to moderate in open waters with swells ranging between 1.2m to 1.5m on the western coasts and peaking at 2.5m on the eastern coasts.

Seas may become slightly agitated on the eastern coasts therefore, small craft operators and sea bathers are advised to exercise caution for above-normal sea swells and occasional gusty winds. Seas conditions could improve as early as Saturday. In addition, slight haze intrusion will be across the region but this could improve around Sunday.