Southwest offering 25% off select US domestic flights this weekend

Anyone who flies with Southwest Airlines knows about its fun deals. If you’re looking for an impromptu getaway this weekend, this discount could be for you. Southwest is offering 25% off of flights on select routes in the U.S.

To get this offer use the promotional code 25GO. The offer is valid for flights booked from Feb. 7-8 for travel the weekend of Feb. 11-13.

Deal basics

Airline: Southwest Airlines.

Routes: From select cities to a variety of destinations, including MDW and PHX to LGA and LAS.

How to book: Directly through the airline.

Travel dates: Feb. 11-13.

Book by: 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8.