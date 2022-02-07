Monday, February 7
Updated:

Southwest offering 25% off select US domestic flights this weekend

Posted By St Vincent Times
Portland, Oregon, USA - January 17, 2021: A Southwest Airlines 737 comes in for a landing at Portland International Airport.

Anyone who flies with Southwest Airlines knows about its fun deals. If you’re looking for an impromptu getaway this weekend, this discount could be for you. Southwest is offering 25% off of flights on select routes in the U.S.

To get this offer use the promotional code 25GO. The offer is valid for flights booked from Feb. 7-8 for travel the weekend of Feb. 11-13.

Deal basics

Airline: Southwest Airlines.
Routes: From select cities to a variety of destinations, including MDW and PHX to LGA and LAS.
How to book: Directly through the airline.
Travel dates: Feb. 11-13.
Book by: 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 8.

Share.

St Vincent Times is a daily publication, covering news on SVG, the Caribbean and the World.