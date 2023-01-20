Spain’s non-resident Ambassador to St Vincent on official two-day visit

OFFICIAL VISIT OF NON-RESIDENT AMBASSADOR OF SPAIN TO SVG

Non-resident Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, His Excellency Fernando Nogales is currently in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines for a two (2) day official visit, from Thursday, January 19 to Friday January 20, 2023.

During the visit, Ambassador Nogales will meet with high level officials including, Dr. The Hon. Ralph Gonsalves; Prime Minister, Hon. Keisal Peters; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Hon. Camilo Gonsalves; Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Information Technology,

Saboto Caesar; Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour, as well as members of the private sector.

The meetings are expected to explore economic development opportunities between the Kingdom of Spain and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in the areas of transportation, tourism, fisheries and trade.

Source : API