Spice replanting programme launched in Grenada

Grenada’s Ministry of Agriculture is launching a Spice Replanting Programme to increase spice production.

In an attempt to bring back spice production prominence to St David, the government is planning to produce 100,000 spices in different locations around the island.

Prior to Hurricane Ivan, St David cultivated various spices, such as Nutmeg, Cocoa, Bois Bande, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Sapote, and Tonka bean.

However, the loss of spice plantations and poor management of existing fields led to a significant decline.

In addition to the traditional and locally known spices, the project will introduce new spices to Grenada.

Grenada’s Spice Replanting Programme will be implemented in every parish.