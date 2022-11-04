Spice’s health raises concerns in dancehall fraternity

Concerns are growing within the dancehall community regarding the health of dancehall superstar Spice.

This as additional reports indicate that the Jamaican musician is in critical condition in a hospital in the Dominican Republic.

Thursday, Spice’s booking agent was quoted in the print media denying social media rumors that she is in a coma or suffered a heart attack.

However, according to sources close to the performer, her health has deteriorated significantly after a recent procedure in the Dominican Republic.

The given name of Spice is Grace Hamilton.

She is well-known for songs such as Bubble It, So Mi Like It, and the monster hit Ramping Shop, on which she collaborated with the imprisoned dancehall artist Vybz Kartel.

Today, Spice’s team did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.