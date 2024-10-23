Book Launch Marks Milestone for Spiritual Baptist Movement in SVG

BOOK ON SPIRITUAL BAPTIST LAUNCHED

A book depicting the historical rights and journey of the Spiritual Baptists movement in St. Vincent and the Grenadines was officially launched on Friday October 18 at the Curator’s Lodge at the Botanical Gardens.

The book, titled “Against Toleration”, is written by Dr. Claudius Fergus.

Minister of Education Hon. Curtis King said the book is part of the growing body of knowledge on Vincentian history and represents a reclaiming of Vincentian history and heritage.

Minister King added that the Government is committed to documenting this country’s history with the commissioning of the National History Project, where four Vincentian historians are writing a comprehensive history of this country. Minister King said Fergus’s book signifies a “continuation of the presentation of our historical knowledge.”

Author of the book, Dr. Claudius Fergus said he was inspired to tell the story of the Spiritual Baptist Movement, as it is a representation of African retention and Christianity in this part of the world. Dr. Fergus is a retired Senior Lecturer of History at the University of the West Indies and Chair of the Trinidad and Tobago National Committee for Reparations.

Present at the book launch were members of the Spiritual Baptist Church, Historian Dr. Cleve Scott and Officials of the National Trust.

Government has declared May 21 as Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day and the day has been declared a national holiday.