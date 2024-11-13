Port officials vague explanation as car boat departs after repairs

Damaged cargo ship SPLENDID ACE departs Kingstown

The Splendid Ace, a vehicle carrier vessel that sustained hull damage while docking at the Kingstown cruise terminal on Sunday, has been repaired and departed the state without a proper explanation from port officials.

On Tuesday night, the Port Authority announced, “The vessel’s damage was assessed, and repairs were successfully completed to a satisfactory standard under the oversight of an NK class surveyor who arrived in state on Monday, November 11, 2024.”

The announcement did not provide clear information regarding whether the issue was due to the ship’s actions or the instructions given during the berthing process. The announcement did not clarify how the collision would affect the cruise terminal, considering it was not designed to accommodate such vessels.

According to sources, the vessel likely collided with an underwater object, requiring the offloading of additional cargo to avert water intrusion. Two additional sources indicate that divers usually inspect the berthing area before ships arrive.

“They execute a dive to ensure that nothing can touch the ship’s hull.” In this instance, considering that the hole emerged midway along the waterline prior to the ship’s offloading, it is reasonable to suggest that it may have encountered a nearby object”.

Press Release Below