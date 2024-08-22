SPORTT Secures $30M Judgment Related to the Life Sport Programme

Port of Spain, August 21, 2024 — The Sports Company of Trinidad and Tobago (SPORTT), an agency of the Ministry of Sport and Community Development, has successfully obtained a judgment against eBeam Interact Limited in the amount of $30 million, plus interest and costs.

This ruling represents an important step in SPORTT’s efforts to recover monies paid under a previous contract, related to the Life Sport Programme.

The Ministry, and SPORTT, remain committed to upholding the prudent management of public funds and will continue to pursue all appropriate legal avenues to protect the interests of the Government and the people of Trinidad and Tobago.