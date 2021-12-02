Squirrels found on the Grenadine island of Bequia

A contingent of officers from the SVG Forestry Services journeyed to the Grenadine island of Bequia to investigate the reported sighting of squirrels on the island.

The team was able to confirm the presence of the animals and proceeded to cull the animals.

However only one was culled, the other was apparently injured.

The animals were brought to the island without an importation permit, veterinary and or health certificates, the Forestry Services said.

“That introduction was an irresponsible and illegal act. The introduction of exotic animals into a new environment is dangerous, these animals can bring diseases, become pests and upset the natural balance, especially on island ecosystems”, the Forestry Services Stated.

Bequia the largest of the Grenadine islands is nine miles south of mainland St Vincent.