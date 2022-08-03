Three children with fever and skin rashes who attended the Queen Beatrix Medical Centre in Statia have been placed in isolation while the St Eustatius Health Care Foundation conducts tests to rule out chickenpox and monkeypox.

Samples have been sent to the Netherlands for testing after the three were swabbed. Results are expected within one to two weeks.

Dr Sharda Baboe-Kalpoe of the Public Health Department and the St Eustatius Health Care Foundation said some monkeypox symptoms – particularly fever and rash – are similar to those of chickenpox and hand, foot and mouth disease, making it important to conduct the tests before determining the cause of the symptoms.

Although the symptoms of the children have not been confirmed, we urge the general public to stay vigilant, added Dr Baboe-Kalpoe.

Anyone displaying symptoms should isolate and contact the Public Health Prevention Clinic or St Eustatius Health Care Foundation, according to Shanna Mercera-Gibbs, prevention worker at the Public Health Prevention Clinic.

The St Eustatius Health Care Foundation is obligated to notify the Public Health Department immediately of any cases of monkeypox, which is a reportable infectious disease category A.