St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown celebrates its 75th Anniversary

The St. Joseph’s Convent, Kingstown is hosting a year-long celebration of its 75th anniversary. Started on Monday, January 2nd, 1947 as a private school for both boys and girls, it was established for the purpose of instructing children in the catholic faith and in secular subjects.

Located in one of the rooms in the Sisters’ residence “The Palms”, the St. Joseph’s Preparatory as it was called at the time had an enrollment of four students, Patricia Dos Santos, Paul McLeish, Reginald DaSilva and Orrin Cotter, with Mother Ina as the first principal. By the end of the year the number increased to nineteen.

Today, the St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown has become one of this country’s top educational institutions, instilling in the lives of our young girls Christian values and principles through the provision of holistic education.

To celebrate this Diamond Jubilee, the St. Joseph’s Convent in collaboration with its past Students Association have planned a number of special activities and programs throughout the year with the theme, “Building stronger gems, past, present and future”. These events will highlight the history of the school and celebrate its many accomplishments.

Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Kingstown, Bishop Gerard County will be the main Celebrant at the Mass to mark the start of the activities at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cathedral in Kingstown on Saturday January 15th commencing at 2:00 p.m. An anniversary choir of past and present St. Joseph Convent Kingstown students will be featured.

Several other activities will be held including lectures, games evening, fundraising events, mentorship sessions and more. There will also be several publications, both print and online which will shine the spotlight on defining moments in the school’s history over the decades with photo galleries, notices of upcoming and special events, inclusive of profiles of past principals, students and personal stories of students, past and present.

A specially- commissioned commemorative pin, poster and other commemorative anniversary memorabilia will also go on sale as part of the milestone anniversary.

The St. Joseph’s Convent Kingstown remains committed to educating the nation’s young girls and to providing a safe haven for them to excel holistically.