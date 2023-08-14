St Kitts: As robberies rise, police encourage residents to be vigilant

The Royal St Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has urged individuals to be “vigilant and proactive” in order to avoid being a victim of crime.

The RSCNPF issued a statement in an attempt to reassure islanders that police officers are doing everything possible to combat the increase in robberies.

“We continue to urge citizens and businesses to be vigilant and proactive in protecting their assets and well-being.” We specifically advise business owners to examine and strengthen their existing security policies, and where applicable, to create cash-handling practices that prioritize employee safety. “We strongly advise those who lack reliable security measures to reconsider, as the protection of employees and assets is critical,” RSCNPF added.

“Among the recommended security measures are burglar alarm systems and closed-circuit television installations.” These provide a strong layer of security that is applicable to both commercial and residential properties. It is also critical to have adequate and functional lighting both inside and outside the premises. Such illumination not only improves visibility, but also acts as a deterrent to criminal activity during business hours and all night for homeowners.”

The RSCNPF stated that it had boosted its manpower and investigation capability in order to investigate the robberies and bring the criminals to justice.

Police are looking into two robberies that happened on August 12th at Ram’s Supermarket outlets in Camps and Bird Rock.

According to preliminary findings, four armed bandits entered the Camps site at 6:30 p.m. and stole four cashier stations and the vault of substantial sums of money before leaving in a waiting car.

Gunmen invaded the Ram’s Supermarket in Bird Rock just over an hour later. Before fleeing, the intruders seized a considerable sum of money from the cashiers and the vault.

Police have asked islanders to help them with their criminal investigations.

Source : SKN POLICE