St Kitts: Young Child and Man Found Shot Dead in Car

Two individuals, including a young child, were found dead in a vehicle near Newton Ground Bay, St Kitts, following a police investigation into a double homicide. The victims were identified as 30-year-old Devon Parris from Stoney Grove, Nevis, and 9-year-old J’Marni Smithen from Craddock Road, Nevis.

Both were found with “apparent gunshot wounds to their heads” inside a red Honda Fit. The victims were supposed to attend a birthday celebration at the Caribbean Cinema, but they never reached their destination.

The discovery was made by a local resident, and Dr Medrano, the District Medical Officer, officially pronounced both deceased at approximately 11:10 am.

The Crime Scene Personnel processed the scene and collected items of evidential value, and the bodies were stored pending autopsies.