The St. Kitts government has made an initial contribution of 200 tarpaulins and a number of cases of bottled water to Hurricane St. Vincent.

The supplies left St. Kitts on Wednesday afternoon, via the Hugh Mulzac coast guard vessel of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This contribution is part of the first response from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis to the Windward Islands impacted by Hurricane Beryl.

In addition to the aid supplies, a contingent of five security officers is being deployed to assist in the response and recovery efforts on the affected islands.