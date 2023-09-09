St Kitts Govt announces major water discovery at Cayon drilling site

The Government of St. Kitts and Nevis stated that the water discovered at the Cayon drilling site is potable.

Konris Maynard, Minister of Public Infrastructure, made the announcement during his presentation at the Water Town Hall meeting on Thursday in the Cayon High School Auditorium.

“I am pleased to report tonight that we have discovered potable water that meets World Health Organization standards, but more importantly, our preliminary assessment of the well’s capacity suggests that we can get 700,000 to 1 million gallons per day from that well,” Maynard stated.

“This Government, led by our Prime Minister and our Ministry, has moved Cayon from the back of the line in water to the front of the line in water for the next ten years,” he stated.

“Because we are so committed to that effort and have extended our resources and skill set to that effort, we were eight years behind the developers who were previously engaged, and we did not relent in our pursuit to solve the issue here in Cayon,” he continued.

Crews from the Bedrock Exploration Development Technologies (BEAD) Company discovered the water after starting and finishing the drilling procedure a few weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Terrance Drew stated that his government intends to increase investments in the country’s infrastructure in order to address long-standing water issues encountered by people of many communities.

“We have heavily invested in BEAD; we have heavily invested in the tanks that are coming, and the next thing… is that we have gone into desalination; that’s where we take salt water from the sea and turn it into fresh water that you can drink,” Drew explained.