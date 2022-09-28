St kitts govt seeks to establish medicinal cannabis industry

The St. Kitts and Nevis Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew-led Government of St. Kitts and Nevis says his administration intends to take the necessary actions to create a sustainable medicinal cannabis industry.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew, speaking during an interview with SKN Newsline on Wednesday, September 28, said there is much work to do in this regard because as it stands presently, St. Kitts and Nevis is well behind when it comes to establishing a cannabis industry.

“Antigua is ahead, St. Vincent is ahead, Jamaica is ahead, and we know that people travel to these countries because they would have an industry that is well-controlled, well-monitored and so forth that allows for the use of marijuana. And so, we will be on that path, and we will see a lot of action in that area within the first year,” Dr. Drew said.

The Prime Minister added, “We have a marijuana commission in place and that commission would start functioning in earnest to get us there. We will then move to expunge the records of those who have criminal records for possession of marijuana. We think that that should not be used as a means to limit people’s advancement in their own lives and so we will put the necessary legislation in place to get us there.”

Moreover, Prime Minister Dr. Drew made it clear that his administration will ensure that it is the citizens and residents of St. Kitts and Nevis who benefit first and foremost from the establishment of this industry.

He noted, “At this point in time, we are not looking at any outside people necessarily coming in and dominating this industry. This industry is for our people to develop. We will not make that mistake, and therefore we will, of course, meet those who are involved in this industry and we will work out ways of how we can make sure that they are a part of the industry… I would say at this time, the goal is and what we will do is to make sure that the local growers are protected [and] our people are protected within that industry.”