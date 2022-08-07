St Kitts gov’t to compensate those fired for not taking COVID vaccine

New elected Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew In an address to the exuberant crowd, said while it was a challenging campaign, Labour was up to the task.

“I want to thank all of the citizens of Saint Kitts and Nevis who have determined that we need a different direction and we must lead that direction and create a new paradigm for Saint Kitts and Nevis.”

Dr Drew announced plans to end several policies put in place by the Timothy Harris administration. One of the items topping the agenda he said, is to compensate those individuals who were fired from their jobs for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I promised before the elections and during the elections that you will get an honorarium…we will make sure that it is done.”

The SKNLP leader said the people have voted for good governance and for a team that would lead them in a new, better direction and vowed that his Cabinet will deliver just that once sworn into office.

“Many of you have lost your jobs, and many of you can’t find work, we understand that things are difficult and like I said during the campaign Saint Kitts and Nevis Labour Party administration will put you back to work. We will start to work quickly and implement our programmes to put our people back to work so that you can live your lives and move on.”

Dr Drew also announced plans to address issues within the health system almost immediately.

Dr Drew told those gathered outside his constituency office that the SKNLP has made a series of practical promises, all of which will be kept.