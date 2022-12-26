St Kitts: Man murdered at Sugar Mas J’ouvert

The St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee has confirmed that a murder occurred during the celebration of the first complete J’ouvert celebration since 2019.

In a release on Monday, SKNNCC said;

“On December 26, between 5 am and 12 pm, tens of thousands of revelers and observers enjoyed themselves in downtown Basseterre. The J’ouvert was largely incident-free, however at around 10 am, during the traffic gridlock on Fort Street, a tragic deadly stabbing occurred”.

“The victim was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to the hospital by the police. He was given medical attention there, but he subsequently passed away from his wounds. The Violent Crime Unit is looking into the matter”.

“We send our deepest condolences to the deceased’s family and friends on behalf of the SKNNCC and the Hon. Samal Duggins, Minister of The Creative Economy. This behavior won’t be accepted, and we believe that those who violate it will all face the proper consequences”.

Source : SKNNCC