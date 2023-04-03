St Kitts native Rustum Southwell conferred with Order of Nova Scotia

St Kitts and Nevis native has been conferred with the highest honour of the Province of Nova Scotia in Canada.

Rustum Southwell, who is the son of St Kitts and Nevis national hero Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, received the Order of Nova Scotia for his work in creating mentorship and professional opportunities for African Nova Scotians, through the Black Business Initiative.

Arthur LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia, presented Southwell and four other Order of Nova Scotia recipients with their honours on March 29.

After receiving the honour, Southwell said it was a “Proud moment for community and family. For tirelessly working as an advocate for economic diversity and capacity building for more than forty years.”

Southwell thanked all of the entrepreneurs who participated in the programs for allowing him to be part of their journey over the last 26 years.