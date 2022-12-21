St. Kitts and Nevis water production not enough to meet demand

St Kitts and Nevis’s drinkable water production can’t match demand, thus the government urges islanders to conserve.

Minister of Public Utilities Konris Maynard stated the government will undertake a public awareness campaign to minimize water use.

“If we all cut our water use by 20%, we could meet demand instantly.” To achieve this, we’d have to mend leaking faucets and toilets and install water-efficient faucets, toilets, and appliances where we can. We also wouldn’t be able to shower twice as long, he said.

St Kitts and Nevis require 6.6 to 7 million gallons of water per day to meet demand, however the federation’s seven rivers and 26 groundwater wells produce 5.6 million gallons per day.

Maynard said water difficulties are caused by a 20% drop in rainfall, a housing boom, and a lack of investment in new water extraction systems.

The government and Royal St Kitts Beach Resort Limited (Kitts Marriott Hotel) are finalizing an agreement for it to supply up to 300,000 gallons of water per day to the Frigate Bay area by February 2023.

Maynard said a team will start drilling in Cayon in 2023. The well can produce 600,000 gallons/day.

The administration is also considering desalination plants.

The Water Service Department built a desalination facility to supply Basseterre with 2 to 3 million gallons of water per day.

The UAE will donate another plant.

