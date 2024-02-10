St. Kitts Prime Minister Terrance Drew has married Vincentian Diplomat Mrs. Diani Prince, daughter of St. Vincent’s Health Minister, St. Clair Prince.

The wedding took place in Barbados today (10 February 2024).

It is with a grateful heart that I inform you of my marriage to my wife, Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.

The wedding took place on the beautiful CARICOM sister island of Barbados on February 10, 2024, in the presence of God, as the ceremony was officiated by Rev. Fr. David Yarde of the Anglican Church.

The ceremony was attended by my mother, my son, my sisters, and the close family members of my wife.

I therefore officially introduce you to Mrs. Diani Prince-Drew.

We ask for your prayers and support as we embark on our new life together.