St Kitts PM pays courtesy call on ECCB Governor and Management

The Honourable Prime Minister and Minister for Finance of Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew, paid a courtesy call on the Governor, Deputy Governor and senior management of the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on 8 September.

Before the formal introductions, the Prime Minister and ECCB team observed a moment of silence on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.

The Prime Minister, who is the new ECCB Monetary Council Member for Saint Christopher (St Kitts) and Nevis then took the Oath of Secrecy, a requirement of all ECCB Council Members. The Monetary Council is the highest decision-making authority of the ECCB and comprises the eight Ministers for Finance of the ECCB member governments. The Director of the Legal Services Department at ECCB, Merlese O’Loughlin administered the Oath.

In his remarks to the ECCB team, Prime Minister Drew noted the significant contribution of the Bank, not only to St Kitts and Nevis, but to the region. The Prime Minister applauded and expressed appreciation to the ECCB for the work it has been doing particularly, with the management of the EC currency, noting that although the region is considered relatively small, the EC currency existed before the Euro and has remained stable over many years. He asserted that this stability engenders investor confidence.

During the cordial meeting, the ECCB team discussed several issues with Prime Minister Drew including economic and financial sector developments, ECCU legislative agenda and renewable energy.

The Prime Minister gave the assurance that the Government and the people of St Kitts and Nevis would work with the ECCB to explore new economic possibilities and relationships in light of the dynamics that have emerged since the COVID-19 pandemic. He affirmed that the ECCB could count on him to provide the leadership required to ensure the Bank’s transformation agenda is advanced for the benefit of the citizens and residents of St Kitts and Nevis and the ECCU.

The Prime Minister expressed his pleasure with his visit to the ECCB. He applauded the Bank for its critical work and innovations and pledged his full support for the strategic agenda of the Bank, which aligns well with some of the priorities of his new administration.