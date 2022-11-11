St. Kitts PM saves elderly passenger’s life on flight from Miami

St Kitts PM Dr. Terrance Drew on a flight from the US to SKN saved a passenger’s life
St Kitts Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis and Medical Doctor Terrance Drew stabilized an elderly traveler on a trip from Miami, Florida to Basseterre, St. Kitts, on which the prime minister was also a passenger. During the flight, the man experienced a medical episode and fell unresponsive.
The SNR reported that the flight attendant requested aid from anyone on board with medical knowledge, and Prime Minister Drew, a Cuban and American-trained internal medicine physician, responded by assisting the passenger.
The patient was ultimately revived.
Dr. Drew recommended that the passenger be removed from the flight and examined in a specialized facility.
He was sent to the JNF hospital for additional medical care.
The flight’s crew, passengers, and patient’s family congratulated Prime Minister Dr. Drew for his life-saving medical intervention.
The Prime Minister stated, “My life is one of service,” underlining his preparedness and eagerness to assist in any capacity he may lend his knowledge.
