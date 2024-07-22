St Kitts PM Urges Action as Gun-Related Incidents Rise

St Kitts Government concerned over spike in gun-related crimes

In light of the recent upsurge in gun violence, the Prime Minister, Dr. the Hon. Terrence Drew, and the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security, Mr. Glenroy Blanchette, convened an emergency meeting with the High Command of the Police and Defence Force to address this pressing issue.

The meeting, held at Police Headquarters, was pivotal in reviewing the homicides and formulating a robust strategy to curb this alarming trend.

The Prime Minister expressed his grave concern over the surge in gun-related incidents, emphasizing the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

“The protection of our citizens is paramount. We will make the necessary resources at our disposal available to the security forces to combat this threat and restore peace to our communities,” stated Dr. Drew.