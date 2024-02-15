St Kitts public officials must declare assets by April 30

SKN officials must file asset declarations by April 30

In a crucial reminder issued during the Prime Minister’s Press Conference with Cabinet Ministers on February 13, at the NEMA Conference Room, the Honourable Garth Wilkin, Attorney-General (AG) and Minister of Justice and Legal Affairs, emphasized the importance of the next filing date of April 30, 2024, for the declaration of assets, liabilities, and income by public officials.

AG Wilkin said that by this date, officials are required to declare their assets and liabilities as of December 31, 2023, along with their income throughout the year 2023. This declaration is a critical component of the government’s efforts to maintain high standards of integrity and public trust in the administration of public affairs.

The attorney-general said that the call for timely compliance underscores the commitment of St. Kitts and Nevis to uphold the principles of integrity, transparency, and accountability in public life. It serves as a reminder to all public officials of their obligations under the law and their role in fostering a culture of good governance for the benefit and well-being of all citizens.

Under the initiative to bolster the Integrity in Public Life Commission, Attorney-General Wilkin announced that the office, which boasts a 99 percent compliance rate, is fully operational and ready to enforce the principles of transparency and accountability within the public sector.

Highlighting the progress made in ensuring good governance, AG Wilkin stated, “Good Governance is no longer just about talk, it is now in action.”

Public officials are urged to adhere to the April 30, 2024, deadline to ensure the continued success of the Integrity in Public Life Commission’s efforts to promote ethical conduct and integrity in the governance of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Source : SKNIS