St Kitts: Radio personality brandishes firearm during live on air stream

A Radio personality is in some hot water after he was seen brandishing a firearm on a FREEDOM FM LIVE Broadcast of his Radio Show.

The radio personality was seen during the broadcast playing with and brandishing the weapon in plain view of hundreds of stunned LIVE Viewers.

It is not clear whether he is a licensed firearm holder.

Brandishing the weapon at a Radio station whilst on air is certainly not an Approved or responsible behavior of a licensed gun holder.