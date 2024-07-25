St. Kitts and Nevis Moves To Tackle Rising Gang Violence

Through the Ministry of National Security, St. Kitts and Nevis will hold a National Consultation on Crime and Violence. Senior government officials, law enforcement, civic society, NGOs, and youth groups will debate crime-fighting methods at this consultation.

In a national address on July 24, 2024, Prime Minister and Minister of National Security Dr. Terrance Drew offered condolences to the families of the latest homicides, including the death of 54-year-old New Road Housing businesswoman Sandra Roberts.

Three of our citizens were killed by gun violence in the past five days. As the victims’ loved ones grieve, the government, people of this Federation, and my family offer our sincere sympathies. This administration will work hard for your families’ justice. Society has lost its way. Every murder is excessive. Remember, every life matters. Any violent crime cannot be ignored. I lead the National Security Council, which is not numb. We meet weekly to build solid policies to keep St. Kitts and Nevis safe, Dr. Drew said.

Dr. Drew stressed the relevance of violent crime and described the National Security Council’s monthly meetings to design and implement safety measures in St. Kitts and Nevis. The Council of heads of national security agencies detected 50% of killings in 2024, up from the previous year.

The Prime Minister noted that two-thirds of 2024’s 19 homicides were gang-related. Gangs’ growing financial resources allowed them to buy modern weapons, he said.

In response, the Prime Minister announced intensified vehicle checks, searches of criminal-related dwellings, and the elimination of unlawful window tinting. He requested public assistance and cautioned criminals that they will be prosecuted if they continue.

Dr. Drew also updated safety initiatives. Increased security presence, engagement with regional and international security specialists, intelligence capabilities, and CCTV infrastructure. He added that the national security budget has increased from $65.6 million to $79.3 million, allowing for more police vehicles, drones, and a canine squad. The Firearm Amendment Act of 2024 also increased penalties for unauthorised gun ownership.

The Prime Minister announced the National Security Task Force for Treating Crime as a Public Health Crisis and social programmes for at-risk adolescents and disadvantaged groups.

Dr. Drew stressed that tackling crime required a partnership and invited all political parties, civil society groups, and concerned individuals to the national forum.

“Fighting crime is not partisan. Remove politics from this situation. Rather, it transcends politics. It requires everyone. This concerns everyone. A society-wide strategy. It includes parents, family, teachers, religious leaders, neighbours, partners, community, and civil society organisations. Each of us must contribute. This is why I ordered the Ministry of National Security to prepare for a national crime and violence consultation and other crime-fighting efforts. National consultation on crime will invite all political, civil society, and anybody who cares about this federation to share their ideas and strategies to eradicate violent crime after decades. He concluded, “My promise.”

Gun violence caused 16 of 2024’s 19 murders. One illegal firearm with 16 matching rounds of ammunition was turned in on May 17 during the government’s gun amnesty from May 10 to 15. Gun violence remains the leading cause of Federation killings.