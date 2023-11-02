St Lucia: $1,000,000 allocated for vulnerable families to recover from crisis

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre heads a government that prioritizes the realities of the most vulnerable members of society. With the support of his Cabinet of Ministers, Prime Minister Pierre immediately reinstated the Distress Support Fund upon assuming office in 2021.

Poor and low-income households, dispossessed as a result of natural or man-made hazards, have access to the reinstated Distress Support Fund to replace their belongings and rebuild their lives.

In June 2023, the Government of Saint Lucia secured $1,000,000 from the Republic of China (Taiwan) for the Distress Support Fund to help vulnerable households and families get back on their feet and regain a sense of normalcy in times of despair.

Allocations to the Distress Support Fund increased from $300,000 in 2013/14 to $450,000 in 2015/16 to $1,000,000 in 2023/24.