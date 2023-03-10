St Lucia: 3 shot dead in Vieux Fort, schools closed as gun violence erupts

The government of Saint Lucia announced the closure of schools in the southern town of Vieux Fort on Friday, following the shooting deaths of three persons and the injury of a nine-year-old kid.

The Ministry of Education announced the closure of five schools in Vieux Fort, citing “the current insecure climate” in a statement.

It stated that the decision to close the schools was made after consultations with the Royal St. Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) and apologized for any inconvenience.

The ministry recommended parents and guardians to take every precaution to ensure their own and their children’s safety.

Authorities said that two males named only as “Brico” and “Dylan” were shot and died at the fishing facility on Thursday afternoon. Also, a lady was shot and murdered in the property.

According to police, the nine-year-old was injured in the gunshot at the fishery facility.

The most recent spike in gun violence in Vieux Fort has been related to ongoing rival gang activities, and inhabitants of the southern town are prepared for further carnage, according to media sources.

Last year, St. Lucia registered 74 homicides.