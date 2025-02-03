St Lucia: $32M in Tax-Free Back Pay for Over 11k Public Servants

Government to Disburse Over $30 Million in Back Pay to Public Sector Workers in February

Castries, Saint Lucia – Following the successful conclusion of negotiations between the Government Negotiating Team (GNT) and the Trade Union Federation (TUF), the Cabinet of Ministers have agreed to pay out an additional $32 million in back pay to more than 11,000 public servants in February.

The government will commence the back pay disbursement on February 20, 2025. Prime Minister Pierre has confirmed that the back pay is tax-free.

The TUF comprises six (6) bargaining agents representing the interests of over 11,000 public servants. The TUF includes the Saint Lucia Civil Service Association, the Saint Lucia Fire Service Association, the Saint Lucia Medical and Dental Association, the Saint Lucia Nurses Association, the Saint Lucia Teachers Union, and the Vieux-Fort Dock and General Workers Union.

Negotiations between the GNT and TUF came to a fruitful conclusion in December 2024. Negotiations also included discussions on salaries over two consecutive trienniums. The Cabinet approved the terms of the agreement in January 2025.

The first triennium commenced in 2022 and will conclude in 2025, during which salaries and wages for public servants will increase by 6%. In the second triennium, from 2025 to 2028, salaries will see a further increase of 7%.

The Government of Saint Lucia extends its thanks to the GNT chaired by attorney-at-law, Mr. Vern Gill, and the leadership of the TUF for reaching an amicable conclusion following the negotiations.