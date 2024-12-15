St Lucia Bowlers Dismantle SVG in Thrilling Under-15 Clash

Despite their bowlers efforts St Vincent and the Grenadines lost badly

Despite the efforts of their bowlers, St. Vincent and the Grenadines lost by 118 runs to Saint Lucia in their fifth day clash at the Gros-Islet Playing Field on Saturday December 14, 2024

Julian Stoddard with 4 for 33 from 10 overs, and Delroy Tittle with 4 for 38 from 8.4 overs, combined to keep Saint Lucia’s Under-15’s total under 200, and give St. Vincent and the Grenadine Under-15s a fighting chance.

Lee-J Phillips was the other wicket taker for the Vincentians 1 for 22 from 4 as Saint Lucia was dismissed for 197 all out in 47.4 overs.

Batting for the Saint Lucians, it was their middle order which restored parity after the Vincentians bowlers had shaken up the top order. The hosts lost wickets at 1 for 19, 2 for 30, 3 for 30, then 4 for 60. Cypriani Norville retired with the score on 103, then 5 for 133, 6 for 175, 8 for 194, 9 for 197, and 10 for 197 as Tittle took the last two wickets with consecutive balls.

Kerlan Daniel and Samuel Jean top-scored with 34 each, Shervon Mathurin made 24, and Jean-Claude Emmanuel chipped in with 17. Extras was a healthy 45 consisting of 7 byes, 3 leg-byes, 30 wides, and 5 no-balls.

Replying to the objective of 198 runs for victory, it was a sad procession of batters to and from the dressing room as wickets fell at 1 for 00, 2 for 21, 3 for 21, 4 for 24, 5 for 36, 6 for 46, 7 for 55, 8 for 63, 9 for 68, and 10 for 79 as the Saint Lucian bowlers wreaked havoc.

Kaleb Charles was the head destroyer taking 5 for 40 from 6 overs, and was assisted in the destruction by Daniel Lorde with 2 for 09 from 1.2 overs, and Harry Monzie 2 for 27 from 5 overs. There was 26 extras made of 2 byes, 23 wides, and 1 no-ball, as Saint Lucia won by a massive 118 runs, setting up a sixth and final day’s clash on Sunday December 15, 2024, against Dominica at the Gros-Islet Playing Field, while Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines will play for pride at the Mindoo Phillip Park.