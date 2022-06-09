St Lucia delegation tours SVG Cannabis establishments

A delegation from the Government of St. Lucia arrived in St. Vincent and the Grenadines on Wednesday 8th June, 2022 to conduct a tour of several local cannabis establishments and to (state what specifically they are there to do)

The team met with the Hon. Minister of Agriculture, Saboto Caesar and members of staff of the Ministry of Agriculture as well as the Medicinal Cannabis Authority.

Minister Caesar, in assuring the team of the government’s support, stated that “we are prepared to share information with our brothers and sisters in St. Lucia as we work to build a world-class medical cannabis platform in the sub-region.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines is a technopole for plant-based research in the 21st Century. We have successfully established a brand in the Western Hemisphere as a prime destination for research in plant-based medicine, inclusive of cannabis. This new era is expected to attract investors interested in funding researchers, with the ultimate goal – the improvement of global healthcare for humanity”.

The Minister of Commerce of St. Lucia and Chairperson of the Cannabis Taskforce, the Hon. Emma Hippolyte, noted that the fact-finding mission seeks to draw on best practices globally so as to best inform the path that the St. Lucia industry will take.

Hippolyte is accompanied by Deputy Chairperson Dylan Norbert Inglis and PRO Verne Emmanuel. The team is expected to depart St. Vincent on Friday, June 10, 2022