St Lucia doesn’t need a referendum to ascend to the CCJ, PM Gonsalves

In regard to St Lucia’s decision to ascend to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ), Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves believes a referendum is unnecessary.

In an interview with Loop News on Monday, Gonsalves discussed the issue.

An amendment to St Lucia’s Constitution will be considered by the Lower House of Parliament on Tuesday, October 11.

In order to make the CCJ the country’s final appellate court, the government intends to amend the Constitution to remove the Privy Council.

There have been calls for a referendum on the matter, but Gonsalves believes it is unnecessary.

St Lucia does not require a referendum, just a two-thirds majority in parliament.

It’s not necessary to have a referendum unless pledges have been made,” Gonsalves said.

In his campaign promises, Prime Minister Philip J Pierre promised constitutional reform would be the top priority, beginning with severing ties with the British Privy Council and making the Caribbean Court of Justice Saint Lucia’s final appellate court.

Source : Loop St Lucia