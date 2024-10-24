St Lucia Expands Police Resources: New Vehicles Arrive from Serbia

Royal Saint Lucia Police Force Receives New Motor Vehicle Fleet

Prime Minister and Minister for National Security, Hon. Philip J. Pierre, formally presented three new pick-up trucks, procured by the Government of the Republic of Serbia, to Commissioner of Police Verne Garde, who accepted them on behalf of the Royal Saint Lucia Police Force (RSLPF). The handover, held on October 22, 2024, marks another step in strengthening the operational capacity of the RSLPF.

Maintaining law and order remains a core priority for the Government of Saint Lucia. Since July 2021, the RSLPF has received an unprecedented number of transportation assets from the Government, aimed at enhancing tactical efficiency and improving response times to emergencies. The newly acquired vehicles will further support police patrols and bolster operations at local stations.

The Government of Saint Lucia will continue to equip the RSLPF with the necessary resources, tools, and training to ensure officers are well-prepared to meet the evolving challenges of law enforcement. This latest donation from the Government of the Republic of Serbia reflects the ongoing importance of international partnerships in strengthening national security.

Prime Minister Pierre reaffirmed the Government’s dedication to combating crime and ensuring the safety of communities across the country, emphasizing the critical role of the police force in maintaining peace and security for all residents and visitors.

The Government of Saint Lucia extends its gratitude to the Government of the Republic of Serbia for this valuable contribution, which highlights the shared commitment to addressing security challenges through cooperation and mutual support.