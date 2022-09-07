St Lucia: Father suing school for denying son entry due to hairstyle

Al C. Elliot Sr, the father of a 13-year-old student, has sought legal action against St Mary’s College St Lucia after his son was denied entry to his classroom on September 5, the first day of the new academic year.

“After a long discussion with the principal yesterday, he was eventually allowed into his class. However, the principal told me that my son would not be allowed to attend class on (September 6) if he did not cut his hair”.

“As far as I am concerned, a 13-year-old is being denied an education which he has a right to, and the school needs to realize that they are subject to the Ministry of Education; they are not private institutions and also subject to the authority of the courts; therefore, Elliot said at the end of the day, “I don’t believe either the principal or myself can decide on something that is public, so it is up to the courts.”

The St. Lucian government says it “remains committed” to reviewing the present positions regarding issues of grooming in schools after the 13-year-old was prevented from attending classes.

“The Ministry of Education, Sustainable Development, Innovation, Science, Technology and Vocational Training is aware of situations at various schools which have sparked public discussion, as it relates to issues of grooming in schools on the island,” the ministry said in a statement.

It said it wanted to assure the general public “that it remains committed to reviewing the present positions with a view to addressing the current issues from a holistic standpoint.

“As such, the Ministry is committed to ensuring that an evaluation of this nature includes the thorough participation of all relevant stakeholders, in determining the best way forward,” the brief statement said.