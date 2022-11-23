St Lucia: Former LIAT 1974 LTD workers to receive outstanding benefits

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre and his administration continue to prioritize the interests of Saint Lucia’s working class.

After assuming office in 2021, the Pierre Administration immediately pursued two outstanding industrial matters to ensure the hundreds of workers affected by the closure of Majestic Industries and LIAT 1974 LTD each receive the payments they are lawfully entitled to.

The approximate value of the compensation package for the former employees of Majestic Industries and LIAT 1974 LTD exceeds XCD 6.3 million.