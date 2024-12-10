St Lucia goes to top of Windward Under15 table with second straight win

Saint Lucia moved to the top of the 2024 WINLOTT Windward Islands Male Under-15 Super50 table, with a 4-wicket victory over St. Vincent and the Grenadines at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground.

Having won the toss, the hosts sent in the opposition to take first knock, dismissing St. Vincent and the Grenadines for 148 all out in 39.5 overs. Extras was the biggest contributor to the Vincentian innings, totaling 45 made of 15 byes, 8 leg-byes, 19 wides, and 3 no-balls.

The top scorer for St. Vincent and the Grenadines was A. Jordan with 43, J. Charles made 19, D. Tittle 14, and K. Phillips 10 as the only double figure scores in a rather disappointing scorecard. Wickets fell at 1 for 29, 2 for 43, (Tittle retired hurt with the score on 64), 3 for 101, 4 for 136, 5 for 136, 6 for 141, 7 for 141, 8 for 143, 9 for 147, all out 148 in 39.5 overs.

Lorde who was voted the Man-of-the-Match, took 3 for 03 in 2 overs, S. Jean 3 for 09 in 2.5 overs, T. Edward 2 for 30 in 7 overs, H. Monzie 1 for 07 in 5 overs, and C. Jones 1 for 12 in 2 overs.

In reply, Saint Lucia got past the target scoring 149 for 6 in 31.1 overs, with K. Stephens top-scoring with 56 which included eight 4s and one 6; J. Williams remained 26 not out, and T. Edward made 11 before being given out for obstructing the field. Saint Lucia lost wickets at 1 for 10, 2 for 60, 3 for 112, 4 for 115, and 6 for 139 before going on to complete the chase.

Extras contributed a whopping 39 made of 1 bye, 2 leg-byes, 32 wides, and 4 no-balls. Skipper Jorden Charles finished with 2 for 51 off his 10 overs, J. Stoddard 1 for 13 from 5, and C. Adams 1 for 16 from 6; Saint Lucia winning by 4 wickers.

Over at the Gros-Islet Playing Field, Dominica posted an imposing 262 for 8 in 50 overs, led by D. Lewis with 60 (eleven 4s and 1 six), A. Armstrong 44, J. Benjamin 28 not out, E. Pascal 22, and V. Darroux 21 not out.

Grenada delivered 58 extras, the highest total in extras to date in the 2024 version of the Winlott Windward Islands Under-15 Super 50 tournament. This was made of 1 bye, 1 leg-bye, 51 wides, and 5 no-balls. Bowling for Grenada, K. Mathews took 6 for 51 in 10 overs, A. St. Hillarie jr 1 for 15, and R. Charles 1 for 22. Dominica lost wickets at 1 for 78, 2 for 79, 3 for 83, 4 for 91, 5 for 125, 6 for 168, 7 for 176, and 8 for 200.

In response, Grenada folded for 127 all out in 41.4 overs, with J. Wickham not out 23, T. Joseph 17, and K. Abraham 13, as the only double figures scores by the batsmen. Wickets fell at 1 for 18, 2 for 40, 3 for 57, 4 for 72, 5 for 89, 6 for 98, 7 for 109, 8 for 114, 9 for 127, and all out 126 as Dominica went on to win by a massive 135 runs.

Extras contributed 38 made of 10 byes, 4 leg-byes, 22 wides, and 2 no-balls. D. John was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 21 from 10 overs, E. Pascal 2 for 14, K. Christmas 2 for 24, J. Joseph 1 for 16, and J. Bruno 1 for 17.

Tuesday December 10, 2024 is a rest day, and the tournament continues on Wednesday December 11, 2024 with Grenada and St. Vincent and the Grenadines doing battle at the Gros-Islet Playing Field, while Saint Lucia and Dominica clash at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground; all matches scheduled to commence at 9:30 a.m.

Following the first round of matches, Saint Lucia has 2 wins from 2 matches, Dominica and St. Vincent and the Grenadines 1 win from 2 matches each, and Grenada yet to secure a victory.