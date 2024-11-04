St Lucia Govt Announces $1,000 Annual Stipend for Nursing Students

In addition to increased government spending on educational support, the government is taking further actions to lower tuition costs for students enrolled at the Sir Arthur Lewis Community College (SALCC) in the Department of Health Science (DHS).

The Cabinet of Ministers headed by Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has approved a proposal by the Ministry of Education to provide a $1,000 stipend to every DHS student pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing.

Beginning in the 2024/25 academic year, each DHS student is guaranteed a $1,000 stipend per academic year for the duration of their studies at SALCC.

Saint Lucian Nobel laureate Sir Arthur Lewis famously said, “The fundamental cure for poverty is not money but knowledge.”

The Government of Saint Lucia has embodied Sir Arthur’s sentiments by implementing people-first policies and committing resources to build a modernized and inclusive education system that caters to the needs of our students, teachers and learners.