St Lucia seeking million-dollar deal for Soufriere, Castries waterfronts

PIERRE ADMINISTRATION INCHES CLOSER TO MULTIMILLION-DOLLAR DEVELOPMENT DEAL FOR CASTRIES AND SOUFRIERE WATERFRONTS

The government of Saint Lucia, on October 20, signed a memorandum of understanding with Global Port Holdings [GPH] to undertake a transformational redevelopment project to enhance two of Saint Lucia’s most iconic waterfronts; the Castries Harbour in the north and the Soufriere waterfront on the island’s west coast.

Upon completion of the project, Port Castries will be able to accommodate the world’s largest cruise ships, arcade vendors will gain access to new and improved facilities and Castries fishers will reap the benefits of a new fishing village and ferry facility in Bananes Bay.

The reimagined Soufriere waterfront will feature enhanced docking facilities and new retail spaces for local vendors.

The project value is estimated at $47 million.