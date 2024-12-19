St Lucia Govt To Pay Out Over $6 Million in Bonuses

THE PIERRE ADMINISTRATION TO PAY OUT OVER $6 MILLION IN BONUSES

Castries, Saint Lucia – Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre, on December 18, 2024, announced that in addition to their monthly salary payments, public sector workers will each receive a one-off $500 bonus from the Government of Saint Lucia. The one-off $500 bonus will release over $6 million in the local economy.

The Pierre Administration’s historic one-off $500 bonus payments will be deposited into the bank accounts of over 12,300 active public sector workers, contracted government workers, and government pensioners by December 20, 2024, and in time for the Christmas holidays.

The needs of Saint Lucians and the development of our country take precedence in Prime Minister Pierre’s Cabinet. By implementing targeted economic policies, the government is positively impacting the lives of ordinary Saint Lucians.