St Lucia Govt to Pay Preschool Fees for Over 2,500 Children

Every dollar counts, especially for families living on a limited budget. That’s why the government is stepping in and supporting parents with preschool expenses.

The Prime Minister has announced that the government will pay $50.00 towards school fees for over 2,500 children enrolled in privately owned preschools for every month of the first term in the 2024/25 academic year.

Preschools form the foundation of our education sector. By committing more than $1480,000 to support parents/guardians with preschool expenses, the government continues to ensure our youngest learners get access to quality early childhood education services.

