St Lucia Govt Unveils Initiatives to Ease Back-to-School Shopping Burden

Back-to-school shopping can be stressful and financially draining, especially for low-income households. Under Prime Minister Pierre’s leadership, the Government of Saint Lucia will ease that burden by cutting costs to make back-to-school shopping more affordable and hassle-free.

Here’s what parents/guardians can expect from the government to assist with back-to-school expenses:

Government-sponsored book bursary programme provides textbooks to primary and infant school students at no cost

$500 bursary for new form one students

A brand new government-issued laptop device for new secondary school students

Facility fees for secondary school students are paid by the government

Mathematics and English A subjects for CSEC exams are paid for by the government

MPs are assisting parents/guardians with back-to-school expenses

With back-to-school assistance from the government, we’re ensuring your child/children will be ready to start the new academic year this September!