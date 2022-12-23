St Lucia:196 Majestic Industries former workers receive terminal benefits

FORMER EMPLOYEES OF MAJESTIC INDUSTRIES LTD RECEIVE LUMP SUM PAYMENTS

In under eighteen (18) months since assuming Office, Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre with the support of his Cabinet and, on the behalf of the former employees of Majestic Industries Limited has finally brought an end to their eighteen (18) year wait to receive their terminal benefits.

A total of 196 hardworking Saint Lucians were deprived of their wages and terminal benefits when Majestic Industries Limited abruptly ended its operations in Saint Lucia in 2004. The sudden closure of Majestic Industries Limited placed many of the former employees on the breadline.

Prime Minister Pierre’s considerate decision to pursue a resolution on this longstanding matter in the interest of the former employees of Majestic Industries Limited is consistent with and exemplifies his Administration’s commitment to the foundational principle of Putting People First.

The Prime Minister is pleased to announce the commencement of payments to the former employees of Majestic Industries Limited has begun following successful consultations with the National Workers Union [NWU] and the Ministry of Labour.

On November 14, 2022, the Cabinet agreed to facilitate a one-time, lump sum payment to the former employees. The disbursement commenced on December 23, 2022. Each former employee will receive an XCD 10,000 payment from the Government of Saint Lucia.

The value of the compensation package for the former employees of Majestic Industries stands at XCD 1.96 million.

Source : St Lucia Govt