St Lucia: Massive search plans announced by mother of missing teenager

Unica James, mother of missing teenager Simeon Benjamin James, has announced plans for a massive search for him in the Dennery valley area on Monday.

The mother has mobilised relatives, friends, and neighbours to join the police in the wide-ranging hunt for the missing 19-year-old. “I will not lose hope because I do not believe my son is dead,” Unica declared.

Simeon, who was due to graduate from the Bocage Secondary School, left his Ti Rocher, Castries home one week ago to view a football match in the Dennery valley.

His mother said that after staying with a childhood friend, Simeon was due back home on Monday to prepare for his Bocage Secondary School graduation on Thursday. But Unica said the friend did not see her son.