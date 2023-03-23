St Lucia national Jevanic Henry appointed to UN youth advisory climate change group

On March 16, 2023, UN Secretary-General António Guterres announced the second Youth Advisory Group on Climate Change.

Seven young climate leaders will advise and make practical suggestions to accelerate the Secretary-climate General’s action agenda.

Saint Lucia Jevanic Henry, the first Caribbean representative on this board, is one of seven young leaders nominated by the Secretary-General for a two-year term to ensure youth perspectives are central to climate action at all levels.

Jevanic worked on Commonwealth and UN climate and development programs, notably climate financing.

He helps local youth organizations find funds for community-based climate projects.

“Our existence particularly as tiny island developing states, now rests on a global society which is unified in urgently pushing the climate agenda with the strength of young people being a critical catalyst to drive this much needed expedited action,” Jevanic said of his nomination.

Years ago, CYEN introduced him to climate solutions.

He hopes this job would create new avenues for Caribbean youth in climate action and channel the voices of those most impacted, especially from the area, to influence policy and action at the highest levels to continue creating climate-resilient economies.

