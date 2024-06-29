St Lucia national shutdown in effect from 8:30 pm on Sunday

The Saint Lucia Met Office has issued a Hurricane Watch. Hurricane Beryl is expected to move across Saint Lucia late Sunday Night and early Monday Morning.

A few hours ago, I was present at a meeting of the National Emergency Management Committee (NEMAC), convened in my absence, by the Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Ernest Hilaire to ascertain our level of readiness as the country awaits Hurricane Beryl.

The Met Office forecast is that Hurricane Beryl has the potential to be a Category 3 hurricane by the time it impacts Saint Lucia.

As Chairman of NEMAC, I have received assurances of the preparedness of the major

response agencies namely:

The Police

Fire Service

Health

Infrastructure

SLASPA

Consequently, on the advice of NEMO, a national shutdown will be in effect from 8:30 pm on Sunday, June 30th. The country will remain closed and please remain indoors until the all clear is given.

Businesses and schools will remain closed on Monday and employers are expected to cooperate.

A pre-strike meeting of NEMO will be convened at 10 am on Sunday. I urge all 18 District Disaster Management Committees across the island to be present and participate.

Preservation and protection of life is a priority. I implore you to listen and be guided by the information issued by NEMO and the Met Office.

My fellow Saint Lucians we need to be together and support each other as we prepare but hope and pray that we are spared from this impending weather event.

Let us be mindful of the vulnerable among us, as we ensure the safety of our families. Our people have battled weather events before and we live in the knowledge that with togetherness, thoughtfulness and prayer we will overcome.

I will keep you updated as more information becomes available.