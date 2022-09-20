St Lucia: NEMO calls for vigilance ahead of approaching Tropical Wave

The Saint Lucia Met Services has confirmed the approaching Tropical Wave is expected to affect the island over the next 24-48 hours.

The soil remains in a state of saturation due to recent rainfall and thunderstorm activity over the past weekend.

The National Emergency Management Organisation [NEMO] is advising the public that the approaching Tropical Wave increases the risk of landslides, flooding and flashing flooding.

Residents and businesses situated in areas prone to flooding to exercise extreme caution and acquaint your household with your nearest Emergency Shelter in the event an emergency evacuation is required.