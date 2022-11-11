St Lucia receives $22.9M from Japan to renovate Choiseul fishing port 

PIERRE ADMINISTRATION FINALIZES XCD $22.9 MILLION GRANT AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF CHOISEUL FISHING PORT
Saint Lucia’s decades-long relationship with Japan, as well as its ongoing technical cooperation through the Japan International Cooperation Agency [JICA], has resulted in a potential solution to a decades-old problem affecting Choiseul fishers.
The Pierre Administration finalized the terms of an XCD $22.9 million Grant Agreement with JICA on November 10, 2022, to address sedimentation issues and redevelop the Choiseul fishing port.
Source :
Our Editorial Staff at St. Vincent Times is a team publishing news and other articles to over 300,000 regular monthly readers in over 110 other countries worldwide.