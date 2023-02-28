St Lucia adopts CCJ as its final court of appeal

CCJ becomes St Lucia’s final court of appeal

Prime Minister Hon. Philip J. Pierre has completed Saint Lucia’s 20 year journey to make the Caribbean Court of Justice Saint Lucia’s final appellate jurisdiction.

The Legislature debated and pass the proposed Bill on February 28, to amend the constitution of Saint Lucia to replace Britain’s Privy Council to allow for civil and criminal appeals to be heard by the Caribbean Court of Justice.

The Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) critically determines how the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME) functions. The Court attracts investment to the region by providing stability through the uniform interpretation and application of the law.

The CCJ has exclusive and compulsory authority in interpreting and applying the Revised Treaty of Chaguaramas. This means that parties in dispute under the Treaty only have judicial resolution in this court.

The CCJ also serves as the final Court of Appeal for some Member states replacing the United Kingdom’s Judicial Committee of the Privy Council (JCPC) as the court of last resort in civil and criminal matters.

Other Quick Facts

Established: 2001

Location: Trinidad and Tobago

Areas of work: Law

Members: Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Dominica, Grenada, Guyana, Haiti, Jamaica, Montserrat, Saint Lucia, St Kitts and Nevis, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago

Final Court of Appeal: Barbados, Belize, Guyana and Dominica

President: Honourable Mr. Justice Adrian Saunders

This article will be updated