St Lucia Reports 95,518 Vehicles with a Population of 180,000

Saint Lucia’s Department of Infrastructure, Ports, and Transport (DIPT) has disclosed that as of June 2024, the Island had registered a vehicle stock of 95,518 and issued over 68,481 driver’s licenses.

The country has a population of roughly 180,000 people.

The disclosure regarding the Island’s vehicle stock and driver’s licenses came as the DIPT renewed a road safety appeal with the launch of Public Service Announcements (PSAs) in English and Saint Lucian Kweyol.

The DIPT noted that over the past few decades, Saint Lucia has recorded 383 road fatalities from almost as many vehicle crashes -307.

According to the Department, road congestion remains one steadily increasing factor, while public information and increased enforcement are effective countermeasures.

“Several road safety initiatives have been implemented as a precautionary measure, but the momentum has not been sustained,” DIPT observed.

It noted that the Holiday Season is a particularly critical time of year as vehicular congestion, reckless behaviour, and the influence of alcohol make driving particularly hazardous.

In this regard, the Department appealed to road users to exercise caution and urged motorists to be considerate.

The latest admonition occurred amidst an alarming surge in road incidents, prompting Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre to express his deep concern earlier this month.

Pierre urged citizens to take personal responsibility for their actions on the road, adding that reckless driving causes most accidents.

“Ninety percent of the accidents in this country are because people drive too fast. We need to exercise restraint on the road,” the Prime Minister stated.

Pierre also called for an end to drinking and driving and using mobile telephones while driving.